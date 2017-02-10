‘Islam, Christianity and Friendship’ panel at Edmonds Lutheran Church Feb. 11

Edmonds Lutheran Church, in partnership with the Muslim Association of Puget Sound, will host a presentation, “Islam, Christianity and Friendship,” on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

The evening will start with a panel of speakers who will share personal experiences of how they have faced and dealt with Islamophobia in their own lives and communities. There will be time for questions and group discussion.

The evening’s keynote speaker is Jasmin Samy, civil rights manager for Washington state’s chapter of the Council on American Islam Relations, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization.

In addition, the 21st District Representatives who serve portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood — Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson — will attend and briefly share updates on what the Washington State Legislature is doing in response to recent national events.

Additional speakers include:

Elvira Vojnikovic, who fled her homeland of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the civil war, which lasted from 1991-1995. She lost many family members and friends to the war. She fled to a refugee camp in Croatia where she met her husband, Amir. They married, immigrated to the U.S. and started their family. They have two grown sons, Aldin and Benjamin. She is the first woman to be president of the Islamic Community of Bosniaks in Washington.

Benjamin Shabazz, the Iman of al-Islam Center of Seattle. He is a Vietnam veteran, a father of four and a grandfather of 12. He serves on the board of the Islamic School of Seattle, producer of a public access television program and producer of a Sunday KKNW radio program W.D.Muhammed and Quest.

Dr. Ramzy Baroud, who was born and raised in the Gaza Strip and is a U.S.-Arab journalist and author. He is the founder of the Palestine Chronicle and Fellow at University of California, Santa Barbara. His latest book, “My Father was a Freedom Fighter,” was published by Pluto Press in London.

The evening will conclude with a free Mediterranean dinner. An RSVP is appreciated but not required by emailing office@edmondslutheran.org. Edmonds Lutheran Church is located at 23525 84th Ave. W. in Edmonds.