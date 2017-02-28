It’s baaaack….Thursday trivia resumes at Taki Tiki this week

Tiki Trivia returns to A Very Taki Tiki Bar and Grill at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, March 2.

Edmonds’ newest entrant on the trivia scene has been experiencing a strong turnout as winners compete for fantastic prizes, including gift cards from Salt & Iron, Bar Dojo and host Taki Tiki, plus swag from event sponsors Cascadia Art Museum, Edmonds Historical Museum and My Edmonds News.

Those attending say it’s the most fun trivia in town, and the event is attracting first-timers — even people who haven’t hung out in Edmonds before.

So grab your friends, family and co-workers and form a team for free, family-friendly Tiki Trivia, starting at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday. You can enjoy happy hour prices on food and luscious desserts. The address is 518 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.

See you there!