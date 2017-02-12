Kick Off to Kindergarten on Monday for new 2017-2018 students

Parents new to the Edmonds School District can learn more about the district’s kindergarten programs during Monday’s Kick Off to Kindergarten event.

The kick off on Monday, Feb. 13 runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at your elementary school. Schools are assigned by address. To find out which school your child will attend, click here.

During the event, parents will learn more about how to register their kids for kindergarten. Registration packets will be accepted starting March 1.

Students who turn five years old by Aug. 31 are eligible for kindergarten. Parents with students turning 5 in 2017 and are interested in testing for early entrance into kindergarten can click here for more information.

For more information about Monday’s Kick Off event, click here.