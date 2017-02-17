King’s basketball coach Rick Skeen reaches 300-win milestone

On Friday night, Feb. 16, King’s High School’s 55-to-38 Bi-District basketball tournament win over Seattle Academy at Mountlake Terrace High School was the 300th career win for King’s Basketball Coach Rick Skeen. Under Skeen, who also serves as the school’s athletic director and assistant principal, the Knights have played in the 1A state basketball championship game four years in a row, winning state championships the past two seasons.

“I was honored and humbled by the love and support of the King’s community last night,” Skeen said Saturday. “Winning 300 games is a testament to the amazing players, assistant coaches, administrators, and families I have been blessed to work with over the past 17 years. I also can’t say thank you enough to my own family for the love and support they have shown over the years. ”

Skeen has coached the Knights for six years. Prior to that, he led the Burlington-Edison Tigers of the Northwest Conference for 11 years. Recognized with numerous Coach of the Year awards, Coach Skeen is admired for much more than wins and losses. Said King’s Principal Bob Ruhlman: “He is dedicated to his student-athletes’ development as young men; men of courage, faith, integrity and grit.” Skeen was also featured in the 2016 documentary film “Saved for a Reason,” a true, inspirational story of hope in the face of a 2015 disaster that struck his team.

“While winning is fun, I am more proud of the young men I have been able to spend time with who have gone on to be tremendous husbands, fathers, and community members,” Skeen said. “That is really why we do what we do.”

The King’s boys and girls basketball teams will play again Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School. Boys play at 1 p.m.; girls at 3 p.m. Winners will go on to state.