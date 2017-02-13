Learn how to prune trees and shrubs during Edmonds Parks & Rec class March 4

Join Debra Dill of the Edmonds Parks Department on Saturday, March 4 for a hands-on workshop pruning ornamental and native trees and shrubs. Learn about the physiology that results in different growth forms for both deciduous and evergreen varieties, and professional techniques to achieve optimal plant health, longevity, and form.

The class will be a combination of classroom and outdoor hands-on activities. Bring gloves, bypass pruners and dress for the weather. Some tools will be provided.

Class starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. The course costs $23 for Edmonds residents, $25 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.reczone.org or call 425-771-0230. Course #5307.