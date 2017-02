We present the second of a monthly series of video tips in the “ReadyTogether” campaign launched by Snohomish County Fire District 1 in partnership with the My Neighborhood News Network (My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today), and sponsored by ServPro.

In this February segment, Larry Vogel and AJ Johnson talk about how much water you should have in your home in case of an emergency (hint: it’s more than you think).