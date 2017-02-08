Live on a busy street? City seeking locations for traffic calming projects

Live on a street that could use some traffic calming? The City of Edmonds is seeking projects eligible for funding, and the deadline to apply is March 7.

According to a city announcement, the annual program has a budget of $20,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on any street. The program consists of a three-phase process: (1) petition and review for qualification; (2) education/enforcement; and (3) installation of traffic calming devices.

If you have a location that should be considered for 2017 Traffic Calming Program funding, you need to submit a citizen action request and neighborhood petition form to the city. Both forms can be found here. The petition must have supporting signatures from at least eight different households within the neighborhood.

City staff will evaluate each petition and determine if it qualifies for the program. Qualified projects will be prioritized and pursued based on available funding.

In past years, the program has funded the installation of speed radar feedback signs, signs and pavement markings. Alternative solutions may be considered depending on location and the traffic concern.

For your street to be considered, submit the petition form by March 7 to City Transportation Engineer Bertrand Hauss by email at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov or mail to Edmonds City Hall (Attn: Engineering Division), 121 5th Ave. N. Edmonds, WA 98020.