Local companies to exhibit at Seattle Home Show, opening this weekend

Several local companies are among those participating in the Seattle Home Show, which opens this weekend at CenturyLink Field Event Center.

Black Pine Spas, Gazebos & Billiards; Chermak Construction, Inc.; The Mural Works; Northwest Natural Lighting and Tuff Pools and Spas will among the 500 exhibitors at the nation’s oldest and largest home show, which runs from Feb. 18-26.

Celebrities at this year’s Seattle Home Show include Jason Cameron of the DIY Network and celebrity appraiser Dr. Lori of the treasure hunting TV show on the History channel “The Curse of Oak Island.” Cameron will be on hand to meet with the public on Saturday Feb. 18 and Dr. Lori will be providing free art and antique appraisals to show visitors on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 20-21.

Among the features at this year’s Seattle Home Show are:

· Tiny homes of all types, including a drawing for a tiny home from Carriage Houses Northwest valued at $27,900

· “Swim For Habitat for Humanity,” an onsite fundraiser for affordable housing

· Outdoor Living and Wine & Food Garden, designed by London Design Build and presented by Sleep Number, featuring a variety of landscaping vignettes. This area includes featured wine tastings by Chateau Ste. Michelle and small plate cooking demonstrations by local chefs including Michael Johnson, Ethan Stowell, John Howie, Josh Henderson and Chateau Ste. Michelle Chef Janet Hedstrom. The outdoor living area will feature live music daily.

Hours are Saturday and Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Monday through Friday noon-6 p.m. Admission is $13 for Adults, $9 for seniors 60-plus, $3 for juniors 7-15, and under 7 are free. E-tickets are available for purchase online at www.SeattleHomeShow.com and E-ticket purchasers receive $5 parking for Seattle Home Show at CenturyLink Field and Safeco Field parking garages.