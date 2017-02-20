Local high school teams prepare for regional basketball playoffs this weekend

Fans of local high school basketball teams can get their fill of playoff action this week as the WIAA has finalized – almost – the schedule of their state tournament regional round match-ups for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warrior boys and girls teams have earned spots in the regional round, but won’t know their opponents or where or when their games will take place until Tuesday night.

In 3A girls basketball competition, the Lynnwood Royals will play Saturday, 6 p.m. at Bothell High School against either E-W or the Mt. Spokane Wildcats. Seeding of the 3A girls regional games won’t be confirmed until after two loser-out crossover games – Mt. Spokane vs. Rainier Beach and Kamiakin vs. Garfield – are completed on Tuesday.

If the Warriors aren’t matched up against Lynnwood, then they will head to Bellevue College on Saturday to face the West Seattle Wildcats at noon.

The Edmonds-Woodway boys’ schedule for this week is also waiting to be firmed up. The Warriors will face either the Squalicum Storm on Friday, 6 p.m., at Mount Vernon High School or the Shorecrest Scots on Saturday, 4 p.m., at Bothell High School. E-W’s matchup will be determined by the result of the loser-out crossover game between Kamiakin and Bellevue on Tuesday.

The regional games in the 2A boys bracket are set with the Mountlake Terrace Hawks scheduled to face the Clover Park Warriors in a loser-out contest on Saturday, 2 p.m., at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace has qualified both its boys and girls teams for the regional round of the WIAA 1B State Basketball Tournament. The Lions’ boys squad will take on Odessa-Harrington in a loser-out game set for Friday, 6 p.m., at Mountlake Terrace High School. The Lady Lions will follow at MTHS at 8 p.m. in a matchup against undefeated Tacoma Baptist.

Prep Basketball: This week’s games, Regional round of WIAA State Basketball Tournaments (local teams)

Edmonds-Woodway girls (16-7, no.14 or 15 seed) vs. either Lynnwood (19-4, no.10 seed), Saturday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. at Bothell High School or West Seattle (19-4, no.11 seed), Saturday, Feb. 25, noon at Bellevue College (winner to state, loser out)

Edmonds-Woodway boys (18-5, no.15 or 16 seed) vs. either Squalicum (18-4, no.9 seed), Friday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m., at Mt. Vernon High School or Shorecrest (21-2, no.10 seed), Saturday, 4 p.m., at Bothell High School (winner to state, loser out)

Lynnwood girls (19-4, no.10 seed) vs. no.15 seed (either Mt. Spokane Wildcats, 18-5, or the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors, 16-7), Saturday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. at Bothell High School (winner to state, loser out)

Mountlake Terrace boys (13-10, no.14 seed) vs. Clover Park (17-9, no.11 seed), Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma High School (winner to state, loser out)

Cedar Park Christian – MLT boys (21-5, no.10 seed) vs. Odessa-Harrington (14-8, no.15 seed), Friday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (winner to state, loser out)

Cedar Park Christian – MLT girls (21-2, no.4 seed) vs. Tacoma Baptist (23-0, no.5 seed), Friday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (both to state)

Links to Regional Playoff & State Tournament brackets:

Mountlake Terrace in 2A Boys Regional Playoff & State Tournament — http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2111&sport=3

Edmonds-Woodway in 3A Boys Regional Playoff & State Tournament — http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2122&sport=3

Edmonds-Woodway in 3A Girls Regional Playoff & State Tournament — http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2129&sport=12

Lynnwood in 3A Girls Regional Playoff & State Tournament — http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2129&sport_id=12

Cedar Park Christian – MLT in 1B Boys Regional Playoff & State Tournament — http://www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2126&sport=3

Cedar Park Christian – MLT in 1B Girls Regional Playoff & State Tournament — http://www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2133&sport=12

— By Doug Petrowski