Local Read Across America Day activities kick off next week

The 5th Annual Read Across America Community Celebration is set for Edmonds and Lynnwood next week. Occurring near the birthday of Dr. Seuss (March 2) and sponsored by the National Education Association, Read Across America Day is focused on encouraging families to read together, and also raises funds locally for Edmonds School District libraries.

The fun starts Thurday, March 2 from 3-7 p.m. at Crossroads Center at 196th and Highway 99 in Lynnwood. There will be guest readers at Yogurtland, an “I’ve got a Thing for Reading” scavenger hunt starting at Great Clips, a balloon artist at Hop Jacks, carnival games at various locations in the shopping center, and photo opportunities with the Cat in the Hat, Thing 1, and Thing 2.

Yogurtland is providing free yogurt for the first 100 students, and Hop Jacks is donating 20 percent of guest bills that evening to school libraries — just bring a Read Across America flyer. There will be adult goody bags available, and Smith Brothers Farms will be handing out free beverages.

Read Across America activities on Saturday, March 4 are based at Revelations Yogurt (527 Main St.) in Edmonds. Children can enjoy the “reading room” where guest readers will be reading children’s books from 11 a.m.– 3:30 p.m. Families can also complete a “Cat Walk” scavenger hunt in downtown Edmonds, and face painting will be available at Coldwell Banker Bain.

The Edmonds Theater will show Horton Hears a Who at 12:30 p.m., with admission by donation. Carnival games will be scattered throughout downtown Edmonds, and the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2 will be scampering about for photo opportunities. Adult goody bags and child Dr. Seuss hats will be available for those who participate in the activities.

The Lynnwood Bowl and Skate is also participating in our Read Across America celebration by hosting two weeks of “Bowling for Books.” Every time bowlers tell the counter staff that they are “Bowling for Books” during the weeks of Feb. 27-March 2 and March 6-9, 50 percent of the discounted bowling fee will be donated to Read Across America for Edmonds School District libraries. On Thursday, March 2, if bowlers come dressed as a Dr. Seuss character, 100 percent of the discounted voting fee will be donated to school libraries.

Sponsoring businesses who have made a generous donation to Read Across America are Revelations Yogurt, Edmonds Bookshop, AXA Advisors, Horace Mann Insurance, The Cheesemonger’s Table, Edmonds Vitamins and Herbs, Coldwell Banker Bain, Edmonds Theater, Smith Brothers Farms, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, Great Clips, Yogurtland, Total Nutrition, Hop Jacks, Inspirus Credit Union, Home Smart, and the City of Lynnwood.

Because the Edmonds School District does not provide a budget to school libraries, the libraries rely on parent groups, private grants and Read Across America to provide them with funds to purchase books to update their collections. Community members who would like to donate to school libraries can make checks payable to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, earmarked for Read Across America, and mail them to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, P.O. Box 390, Lynnwood, WA 98046.