Love is in the air — and in the windows — at Sound Styles

1 of 3

Edmonds boutique Sound Styles is promoting love this month for Valentine’s Day, with a “Love Riot” display in the windows. Window designer Shelly Simmons said she was inspired “by what is going on in the world with all the protests; signs just about everywhere you look.”

“We want to promote love, just love,” Simmons said, noting that each employee made a sign and “even a few customers got in on the fun!”

Owned by Jenny and Delores Bjorback, Sound Styles has been serving the Edmonds community for 31 years.