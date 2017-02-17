Mat Classic: 2 from Edmonds-Woodway, 1 from Meadowdale in semifinals Saturday

Edmonds-Woodway High School has two wrestlers in the semifinals Saturday morning and three more in consolation at Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome. In the semifinals for the Warriors are Salihou Fatty (132 lbs) and Abdoulie Jatta (170 lbs). Liam Ball is in the semifinals for Meadowdale at 182 lbs.

Fatty will wrestle Jordan Miller from Kelso in the semis. Miller finished 3rd in his regional. Jatta will take the mat against regional rival Keith Pablo from Marysville Pilchuck. Pablo placed seconded in Region 3, Jatta 3rd. Ball will face Yelm’s Derrick Platt. Platt was Region 2 runner up and is ranked 7th in state by Washington Wrestling Report.

Wrestling in consolation for the Warriors are Grayson LeCompte (120 lbs), Anthony Lindamood (152lbs) and Generous Yeh (220lbs).

In girls action, Edmonds-Woodway freshman Vatoria Keyes lost by a pinfall to Kayleen Elika of Fife.

Everyone advancing to Saturday will place in the top eight in state.

The Warriors are in 11th place with 34.5 points; the Mavs are tied for 25th place with 10 out of 59 3A schools.

Wrestling gets underway at 10 a.m.

— Story by Mike Cooper and photos by Karl Swenson