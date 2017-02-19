Mat Classic state wresting: Mavs’ Ball finishes 2nd, Warriors miss finals

1 of 11

Each year, high school wrestlers from around the state come to the Tacoma Dome full of high hopes and often go home with shattered dreams and plans for “next year.” Mat Classic XXIX was one of the years for grapplers from Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale. The Warriors finished with five state placers but no one in the finals, and the Mavs’ Liam Ball advance to the finals only to finish in second by one point.

Ball dominated three opponents to earn his spot in the championship at 182 lbs. Ball, a senior, faced J.J. Dixon, a junior from Lincoln, in the finals. The first two rounds ended with the score knotted at zero. Ball had his choice and started the 3rd period in the down position. With just over a minute left in the bout, Ball scored a reversal and was awarded a penalty point to take a 3-0 lead. With 37 seconds on the clock, Dixon scored a reversal followed by a two-point near fall to take a 4-3 lead with under 30 seconds left. The final seconds were full of action but Ball was unable to score.

At 132, Salihou Fatty advanced to the semi-finals before losing a 3-2 triple overtime match to Jordan Miller from Kelso. Fatty came back to defeat Joey Chavez from Kamiakin to earn a spot against Ferndale’s Eli Croy in the 3rd place consolation finals. The match for 3rd place had a lot of action but few points. The score was tied 0-0 going into the final period, with Croy having choice. Croy chose to start down. Needing points for the win, Fatty let Croy come to his feet so he could work for the winning takedown. This gave Croy a 1-0 lead. Fatty was unable to get the takedown, giving Croy the 3rd place victory by a score of 1-0.

Also placing in state for the Warriors were Grayson LeCompte, 8th, at 120; Anthony Lindamood, 6th, at 152; Abdoulie Jatta, 6th, at 170 and Generous Yeh, 7th, at 220.

On the girls side, freshman Vatoria Keyes, the first girl from EW to qualify for state, did not place.

Edmonds-Woodway finished 14th and Meadowdale 23rd in team standings out of 59 3A schools.

— By Mike Cooper