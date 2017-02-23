Mayor to chamber: Growth’s coming to Edmonds, and we have to plan for it

Growth and change were the main topics of discussion Thursday as Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling provided an abbreviated version of his Feb. 9 State of the City address to a sold-out Edmonds Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Scott’s Bar and Grill.

The mayor began by noting that the Seattle area is experiencing an economic boom compared to the rest of Washington state, thanks to regional business growth centered in the “hot spots” of Snohomish, King and Pierce counties.

Population projections indicate that Washington state will grow from 7 million to 9 million people by the year 2040, Earling said. In King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties combined, the population will increase from 3.8 million currently to over 5 million by 2035. Snohomish County alone is predicted to grow by 220,000 people during that time frame. “Really kind of staggering numbers,” the mayor added.

Edmonds, with 41,000 people, will also need to absorb some of this growth by making room for another 5,500 people by 2035, which will require another 1,200 housing units and 1,000 more jobs, Earling said.

The big question, since Edmonds is basically built out with little land to spare: “How is it that we’re going to change, how are we going to adapt to these numbers?” Earling asked.

“I think we’re going to have to admit to the fact that we’re going to have more construction, and more apartment and condo kind of housing,” the mayor said, pointing ito two housing projects as examples. One is the 40-unit completed apartment building at 2nd and Main next to the former downtown Edmonds Post Office, with another 20 units planned for next door. “That’s a lot of housing for Edmonds these days,” Earling said.

Another project involves a multi-use building proposed for the Westgate area, on the southwest corner where the current Edmonds Bartell Drug is located. The property is owned by the Bartell familiy and “eventually they will be putting in 90 housing units,” Earling said. “They are going to be doing it in stages, with retail on the bottom and housing units above.” (You can learn more about those plans in our earlier story here.)

Combined, those two projects will bring about 150 units to the area. “That’s a good start,” Earling said, “but where are we going to put the rest of them?” The city just completed a draft plan for the 2-mile stretch of Highway 99 that runs through Edmonds. “The concept there…will be retail with housing over, with public places, arts, that sort of thing. So it will really become, if you will, a community there.”

The mayor noted that the Highway 99 project will take significant time and money to complete. It cost Shoreline $136 million to complete its Highway 99 project, which involved about 4 miles of roadway, Earling said. “Well, we’re going to have to open up a savings account now. But seriously, we’re talking about big money.”

The city has been allocated $10 million in state transportation funding to develop schematics for Highway 99, “but that’s obviously a little short of $136 million,” Earling said.

Once developed, Highway 99 will make a good dent in meeting Edmonds’ future housing needs. “We can easily handle another 500 housing units on Highway 99,” the mayor said. “Probably more because of the zoning there.”

“We’ve got to think ahead,” Earling said. “It’s very troubling to some of our long-term folks who’ve lived here in town. Any kind of change is greeted with, ‘Hell no.’

“We do have to plan ahead,” the mayor concluded.

— By Teresa Wippel