Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling will be visiting the Edmonds Senior Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.to discuss topics of interest to those attending.

All are invited to join the event for coffee and pastries courtesy of Cedar Creek Memory Care. If you have specific questions, concerns or topics you would like the mayor to address, submit them to the Senior Center Admin Office and they will be passed directly to Mayor Earling.

RSVPs are requested. Call 425-774-5555.