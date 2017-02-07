Movers, shakers, family and friends: It’s Tiki Trivia time — this Thursday at 6:30 PM!

Edmonds City Councilmember Neil Tibbott consults with members of his trivia team at the inaugural event in December.

You just never know who is going to show up to the weekly Thursday Tiki Trivia event at a Very Taki Tiki in downtown Edmonds. And that’s what makes the event fun. Bring your friends. Bring your family (it’s family friendly and kids are welcome). Or bring a team of co-workers. It’s free and there are great prizes, too.

It’s happening every Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. — now a half-hour later to accommodate work schedules — at a Very Taki Tiki, 518 Main St. Happy hour food, delicious desserts and trivia questions that include local events, history, arts and culture — what more could you ask for?

The event is co-sponsored by the Cascadia Art Museum, the Edmonds Historical Museum and My Edmonds News.

See you there!

