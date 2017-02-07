Movers, shakers, family and friends: It’s Tiki Trivia time — this Thursday at 6:30 PM!

You just never know who is going to show up to the weekly Thursday Tiki Trivia event at a Very Taki Tiki in downtown Edmonds. And that’s what makes the event fun. Bring your friends. Bring your family (it’s family friendly and kids are welcome). Or bring a team of co-workers. It’s free and there are great prizes, too.

It’s happening every Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. — now a half-hour later to accommodate work schedules — at a Very Taki Tiki, 518 Main St. Happy hour food, delicious desserts and trivia questions that include local events, history, arts and culture — what more could you ask for?

The event is co-sponsored by the Cascadia Art Museum, the Edmonds Historical Museum and My Edmonds News.

See you there!