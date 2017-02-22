National Anthem contest open for Edmonds 4th of July celebration

Want to sing the Star-Spangled Banner in front of a crowd? Live within the Edmonds School District boundaries? The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is looking for the next singer of America’s national anthem during Edmonds’ 2017 4th of July fireworks celebration, which draws more than 10,000 people.

Entries are being accepted through March 15, but you have until April 30 to perfect your version of the National Anthem. All residents – young and old – who live within the Edmonds School District boundaries are eligible to enter. To enter, go to www.edmondswa.com/events/national-anthem.html.

Contestants will complete an online application and upload a video of themselves singing the Star-Spangled Banner. A panel of professional singing teachers will judge and select our winner.

Video submissions must be received by April 30. (An upload link will be provided.) A parent signature will be required for anyone under age 18.

The winner must be able to perform on July 4, 2017

All videos will be screened in early May and top finalists will be judged by a panel of four. On June 1, the winner will be announced, as well as the runner-up, who will be asked to perform if the winner is unable.