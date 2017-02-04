New residences and retail space coming to old Edmonds Post Office site

1 of 5

This week’s demolition of the old Edmonds Post Office at Second and Main signals the beginning of what will be a new three-story, mixed-use building in the heart of downtown offering 26 residential units, three retail spaces, and a public terrace along Main Street.

According to documents filed with City of Edmonds Planning Division, the developer, Edmonds 20/20 LLC, promises a building that will conform to the downtown 30-foot height limits while reflecting “the pedestrian scale and character of Main Street and old town Edmonds.” The project will use traditional historic materials like brick and stone and a facade that incorporates “articulated unit bays and decks reinforced by contrasting colors to minimize any ‘wall-like’ feeling,” the documents said.

The southwest-facing public terrace along Main Street will offer tables and seating covered by a stepped-back trellis planted with vines to add visual interest and create added summer shading. The building front will incorporate open-sided steel and glass canopies for pedestrian cover.

In addition to providing 26 medium-income apartments, the building will help expand downtown parking with the addition of 37 residential and 11 commercial parking stalls.

No firm completion date is available at this time.

The project document is here and you can find complete building permit information with additional renderings, diagrams and descriptions submitted by the developer on the City of Edmonds website here.

— By Larry Vogel