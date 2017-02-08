NW Mind Body Spirit Connection at Lynnwood Convention Center Feb. 11

The NW Mind Body Spirit Connection is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Lynnwood Convention Center, featuring traditional and alternative approaches to health and well-being. Admission is free.

During the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can visit with natural health enthusiasts, yogis, organic food lovers, healers, fitness experts, alternative medicine doctors, holistic health advocates and spiritual growth leaders.

Speakers include Rob Spears, host of Conscious Talk Radio; Heidi Day of Healing Points Northwest in Edmonds; Katie Evans of Living Lite Hypnosis in Lynnwood, Vila Loukas of House of Healing in Lynnwood, and the host of KKNW’s radio’s “Lift Your Spirits with Dena Marie.”

A full list of speakers and exhibitors is available online at www.NWMindBodySpirit.com.

The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.