Update: Woodway man booked into jail after suspected arson at Edmonds home

Updated at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday with more details.

A 65-year-old Woodway man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for arson Tuesday in connection with a fire at a vacant Edmonds home owned by the man’s father early Tuesday morning.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, residents in the 9200 block of 224th Street Southwest were awakened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday by a loud explosion. Arriving patrol officers found the home’s garage fully engulfed in flames.

Snohomish County Fire District spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said firefighters called to the scene had the fire under control within 20 minutes and kept flames contained to the garage. There were no injuries, Hynes said.

A neighbor was able to provide surveillance video that showed a vehicle leaving the area, Hawley said, and police were told that the homeowner’s adult son had that type of car. Officers were able to locate a record for son in the Town of Woodway, finding him at his Woodway address.

The man appeared to have just arrived home and smelled of gasoline. He was arrested for investigation of arson, at which time officers found matches and a lighter in his pocket, Hawley said.

The suspect cooperated with investigators and was ultimately booked into jail.

Detectives are working with fire investigators to determine the source of the fire, Hawley said.