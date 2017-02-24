Port of Edmonds Commission and Staff Special Meeting and Retreat

The Port Commission has cancelled their regularly scheduled Commission meeting on February 27, 2017. The Port Commission has scheduled a Commission & Staff Special Meeting & Retreat on Wednesday, March 1st at 9:00 a.m. until approximately 2:30 p.m. to discuss various business items related to the Port, including the future of boating, tourism promotion, summer events, communication plans, and economic development. The meeting will take place in the Commission Room in the Administration Building – 336 Admiral Way. Please visit www.portofedmonds.org to view the meeting & retreat agenda.

You can also view this information in our public notices section here.

