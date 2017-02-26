Prep basketball playoffs: Warrior boys, girls seasons come to an end

Both the Edmonds-Woodway boys and girls basketball teams were defeated in loser-out regional 3A basketball playoff games Saturday, bringing their respective seasons to an end.

The girls lost 63-41 to West Seattle, finishing their season with a 16-8 record. Freshman Bailee Chynoweth led the Warriors with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

According to our online news partner The Seattle Times, West Seattle got off to a quick start against the Warriors, scoring the first seven points of the game on the way to a 20-4 run in the first quarter and a 20-point advantage at halftime.

Edmonds-Woodway went on a run to start the second half and got to within 11, but West Seattle responded with a 14-2 run to put the game away and punch its ticket to the state tournament.

On the boys’ side, Chris Lee scored 24 points, including 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final 1:10, as Shorecrest (21-2) beat Edmonds-Woodway 74-63, The Seattle Times reported.

It was the second win for Shorecrest over the Warriors (16-7) this season. The Scots were down 50-47 with more than six minutes to go, but they closed on a 27-13 run that featured a 10-0 spurt to claim a 57-50 lead.

E-W got within 59-56 on Noah Becker’s steal and breakaway layin with 2:53 left, but Shorecrest slammed the door with a 8-2 run. The Warriors were led by Becker’s 14 points and 12 each from Mike Epoch and Callum Knowles, The Times said.