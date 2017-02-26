Prep basketball playoffs: Warrior boys, girls seasons come to an end

Both the Edmonds-Woodway boys and girls basketball teams were defeated in loser-out regional 3A basketball playoff games Saturday, bringing their respective seasons to an end.

Bailee Chynoweth led the Warriors with 12 points. (Photos by Karl Swenson)
Kendra Cooper shoots as the Wildcats' Ellie Turk tries to block.
AJ Martineau drives past West Seattle's Kelsey Lenzie.
Courtney Simpson shoots for 3.
West Seattle's Meghan Fiso tips off against the Warriors' Adrienne Polling.
E-W's Mya Dickenson scrambles for ball control with Ellie Turk.

The girls lost 63-41 to West Seattle, finishing their season with a 16-8 record. Freshman Bailee Chynoweth led the Warriors with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

According to our online news partner The Seattle Times, West Seattle got off to a quick start against the Warriors, scoring the first seven points of the game on the way to a 20-4 run in the first quarter and a 20-point advantage at halftime.

Edmonds-Woodway went on a run to start the second half and got to within 11, but West Seattle responded with a 14-2 run to put the game away and punch its ticket to the state tournament.

Noah Becker had 14 points to lead E-W. (Photos by Karl Swenson)
Callum Knowles drives to the basket.
E-W's Ryan Peterson faces off against the Scots' Philip Pepple.
Jalen Nash takes the ball down the court.
The Warriors' Keaton McKay shoots between Phillip Pepple and Omar Camera.
Mutdung Bol with the jump shot.
The cheer squad and fans keep spirits high.
Uchenna Acholonu goes up for 2.

On the boys’ side, Chris Lee scored 24 points, including 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final 1:10, as Shorecrest (21-2) beat Edmonds-Woodway 74-63, The Seattle Times reported.

It was the second win for Shorecrest over the Warriors (16-7) this season. The Scots were down 50-47 with more than six minutes to go, but they closed on a 27-13 run that featured a 10-0 spurt to claim a 57-50 lead.

E-W got within 59-56 on Noah Becker’s steal and breakaway layin with 2:53 left, but Shorecrest slammed the door with a 8-2 run. The Warriors were led by Becker’s 14 points and 12 each from Mike Epoch and Callum Knowles, The Times said.

