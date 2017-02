The schedule has been finalized for the regional round match-ups for Edmonds-Woodway’s boys and girls basketball teams on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Warrior girls (16-7) will head to Bellevue College on Saturday to face the West Seattle Wildcats (19-4) at noon, while the boys (18-5) will play the Shorecrest Scots (21-2) at 4 p.m., at Bothell High School.

Both games are winner-to-state, loser-out contests. State 3A basketball play begins next week at the Tacoma Dome.