Prep boys basketball: Mavs beat Snohomish, advance to District tourney

Daniel Barhoum goes inside. (Photos by Ken Pickle)
Mustapha Sonko shoots.
Mason Harvey pops a jumper.
The press is on.
Xavier Meekins shoots a three.
Lady Mavs seniors: Grace Wilson, Charlotte Johns (Manager) and Selina Tekle.

The Meadowdale High School boys basketball team won its “winner-in” game Friday night, defeating Snohomish 66-54. Meadowdale will play Shorecrest in the first round of the 3A District Tournament Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Shorecrest High School. It’s the first time the Mavericks have made it to the district tournament since 2011.

Prior to the game, Meadowdale honored the three seniors from its girls basketball team, since their official Senior Night had been canceled due to bad weather earlier in the week.

