Prep boys basketball photo gallery: Mavs senior night

1 of 6

Meadowdale led at halftime but undefeated Stanwood pulled away at the end to defeat the Mavericks 64 to 48 in a 3A high school boys basketball match-up.

It was also senior night, and was the last home game for five varsity players: Xavier Meekins, Zach Walsh, Kingston Bactad, Zach Plummer, and Drew Tingstad. The 10 senior cheerleaders were also recognized: Madison Schatz, Amy Nguyen, Ashley Jung, Marcee Barnett, Sarah Jahed, Hannah Darrow, Kylee Moen, Rilee Monroe-Jones, Jayda Lopez, and Madelyn Johnson.