Prep boys basketball photo gallery: Mavs senior night

136
0
1 of 6
The senior varsity: From left, Xavier Meekins, Zach Walsh, Kingston Bactad, Zach Plummer, and Drew Tingstad. (Photos by Ken Pickle)
The senior cheerleaders.
Zach Plummer.
Xavier Meekins.
Daniel Barhoum.
Mustapha Sonko.

Meadowdale led at halftime but undefeated Stanwood pulled away at the end to defeat the Mavericks 64 to 48 in a 3A high school boys basketball match-up.

It was also senior night, and was the last home game for five varsity players: Xavier Meekins, Zach Walsh, Kingston Bactad, Zach Plummer, and Drew Tingstad. The 10 senior cheerleaders were also recognized: Madison Schatz, Amy Nguyen, Ashley Jung, Marcee Barnett, Sarah Jahed, Hannah Darrow, Kylee Moen, Rilee Monroe-Jones, Jayda Lopez, and Madelyn Johnson.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here