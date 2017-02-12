Prep boys basketball playoffs Warriors down Everett, Mavs lose to Shorecrest

Calum Knowles and Keaton McKay were named the Adrenaline Fundraising co-players of the game on the Sound Live Sports Network after Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 69-60 Saturday night in the first round of 3A District 1 high school boys district playoffs.

Next up for the Warriors is a 7:45 p.m. game vs. Stanwood on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Jackson High School.

In other playoff action, Meadowdale High School’s boys basketball team lost to Shorecrest, 62-52, Saturday and will face Arlington in a loser-out game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Arlington High School.

You can see the playoff brackets here.