Edmonds-Woodway’s boys basketball team suffered a 77-54 lost to Stanwood a Class 3A District 1 semifinal Wednesday night at Jackson High School. The Warriors were led by Noah Becker, who had 19 points.

The Warriors (17-5) next play Arlington in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Jackson. Arlington defeated Meadowdale 80-48 on Wednesday, eliminating the Mavericks from the district tournament.