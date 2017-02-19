Prep boys swimming: Mavs take 11th in state championships

The 2016-2017 prep boys swim season came to a close over the Feb. 17-18 weekend with Meadowdale High School represented during the state championships.

At the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Meadowdale’s Kyle Weis, Jack Busby, Casey Barnett and Andreas Quist were among the competitors at the 3A state swim championships on Friday and Saturday.

Weis earned two individual podium finishes at the event on Saturday, 3rd place in the 100 yard backstroke and 4th place in the 100 yard butterfly.

Busby picked up a 10th place finish in the 100 yard freestyle on Saturday and a 17th place finish in the preliminaries of the 100 yard backstroke on Friday.

Weis and Busby joined teammates Barnett and Quist on Saturday to grab 7th place in the 200 yard medley relay and 8th place in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

To view all the results of the WIAA 2A State Boys Swim and Dive Championships, click http://www.wiaa.com/results/swim/16-17/3Aboys/.

Prep Boys Swimming: Meadowdale at WIAA Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships, Feb. 17-18

3A Team scores (top five and Meadowdale result)

1. Bainbridge 369

2. Bellevue 351

3. Mercer Island 193

4. Shorewood 144

5. Lakeside (Seattle) 139

11. Meadowdale 84

Meadowdale individual results

* Kyle Weis, 3th in 100 Yard Backstroke, 4th in 100 Yard Butterfly

* Jack Busby, 10th in 100 Yard Freestyle, 17th in preliminaries of 100 Yard Backstroke

* Kyle Weis, Jack Busby, Casey Barnett, Andreas Quist; 7th in 200 Yard Medley Relay, 8th in 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

–By Doug Petrowski