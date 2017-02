1 of 8

The Edmonds-Woodway High School girls basketball team defeated Everett 61-49 in a Wesco 3A contest Wednesday night. Kendra Cooper and Adrienne Poling led the Warriors with 13 points each.

EWHS also said good-bye to its girls basketball seniors, playing their final regular-season home game: Kendra Cooper, Marivel Ortega, Emma Dickenson, Courtney Simpson and Missy Peterson.