Prep girls basketball: Warriors’ furious comeback falls short in 42-35 playoff loss

Bailee Chynoweth heads to the basket. (Photos by Karl Swenson)
Ingrid Fosberg drives the baseline.
Kendra Cooper shoots for two.
Bailee Chynoweth helps an injured Missy Peterson onto the court during player introductions. The Warriors' star player is out for the season with a foot injury.
Maddie McMahon with a layup.
AJ Martineau fights a Snohomish defender for a shot.

Despite a valiant fourth-quarter comeback attempt, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors fell short and were defeated by the Snohomish Panthers 42-35 in a District 1 3A girls basketball tournament semifinal game Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

After begin down 34-21 at the end of three quarters, the Warriors climbed to within five points of the lead, 40-35, with 1:05 to go on a free throw by Bailee Chynoweth. But that’s as close as E-W would get as the Panthers’ Courtney Perry made a pair of free throws with 37 seconds left to cap off the scoring and seal the Snohomish victory.

Perry scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Panthers; Katie Brandvoid added 11 points for Snohomish.

The 35 points put on the board by E-W represented the team’s lowest game production of the season.

Even with the loss, the Warriors still have a chance to qualify for the regional round of the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament. E-W will face the district tourney’s No.5 seed, the Shorecrest Scots, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3:30 p.m. at Jackson High School, with a ticket to regionals for the winner; the losing squad will see its 2016-2017 season finished.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1984&sport=12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Snohomish, Feb. 14 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal)

Edmonds-Woodway                       8        9        4         14       —         35
Snohomish                           20       10       4         8        —         42

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Adrienne Poling 7, Marivel Ortega 6, Kendra Cooper 6, Maddie McMahon 6, Bailee Chynoweth 4, AJ Marineau 4, Ingrid Fosberg 2, Sophia Pellegrini, Rebekah Dasalla-Good, Mia Dickenson

Snohomish individual scoring: Courtney Perry 14, Katie Brandvoid 11, Emily Preach 7, Kyra Beckman 5, Maya DuChesne 3, Sam Beeman 2, Madi VanSligtenhorst, Morgan Marshall, Quinn Otteson

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 15-7 overall; Snohomish 17-5 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorecrest, Saturday, Feb. 18, 3:30 p.m. at Jackson High School in Mill Creek (winner to WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Regional game, loser out)

— By Doug Petrowski

