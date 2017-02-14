Prep girls basketball: Warriors’ furious comeback falls short in 42-35 playoff loss

1 of 6

Despite a valiant fourth-quarter comeback attempt, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors fell short and were defeated by the Snohomish Panthers 42-35 in a District 1 3A girls basketball tournament semifinal game Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

After begin down 34-21 at the end of three quarters, the Warriors climbed to within five points of the lead, 40-35, with 1:05 to go on a free throw by Bailee Chynoweth. But that’s as close as E-W would get as the Panthers’ Courtney Perry made a pair of free throws with 37 seconds left to cap off the scoring and seal the Snohomish victory.

Perry scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Panthers; Katie Brandvoid added 11 points for Snohomish.

The 35 points put on the board by E-W represented the team’s lowest game production of the season.

Even with the loss, the Warriors still have a chance to qualify for the regional round of the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament. E-W will face the district tourney’s No.5 seed, the Shorecrest Scots, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3:30 p.m. at Jackson High School, with a ticket to regionals for the winner; the losing squad will see its 2016-2017 season finished.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1984&sport=12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Snohomish, Feb. 14 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal)

Edmonds-Woodway 8 9 4 14 — 35

Snohomish 20 10 4 8 — 42

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Adrienne Poling 7, Marivel Ortega 6, Kendra Cooper 6, Maddie McMahon 6, Bailee Chynoweth 4, AJ Marineau 4, Ingrid Fosberg 2, Sophia Pellegrini, Rebekah Dasalla-Good, Mia Dickenson

Snohomish individual scoring: Courtney Perry 14, Katie Brandvoid 11, Emily Preach 7, Kyra Beckman 5, Maya DuChesne 3, Sam Beeman 2, Madi VanSligtenhorst, Morgan Marshall, Quinn Otteson

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 15-7 overall; Snohomish 17-5 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorecrest, Saturday, Feb. 18, 3:30 p.m. at Jackson High School in Mill Creek (winner to WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Regional game, loser out)

— By Doug Petrowski