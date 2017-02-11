Prep wrestling: Warriors advance five to semifinals; Mavs’ Ball also in semis

Edmonds-Woodway High School finished day one of regional wrestling action at Everett High School Friday by advancing five grapplers to the Saturday morning semifinals and holding down fifth place as a team with 73 points, well behind first-place Kamiakin with 114.5 points.

Grayson LaCompte (120), Salihou Fatty (132), Anthony Lindamood (152), Abdoulie Jatta (170), and Generous Yea (220) all made it to the semis for the Warriors. A total of 14 Warriors advanced to day two.

Meadowdale’s Liam Ball (182) earned a place in the semi finals for Meadowdale. The Mavs have five wrestlers still competing in day two in the consolation bracket.

While Lynnwood has no wrestlers in the semifinals, five Royals are still alive in consolation.

Meadowdale and Lynnwood are in 11th and 14th place respectively.

In girls regional wrestling action, freshman Vatoria Keyes was set to compete in the 235-lb class for Edmonds- Woodway in the girl’s regional tournament Saturday in Sedro Woolley. Keyes qualified as the third-place finisher from sub regionals.

— By Mike Cooper