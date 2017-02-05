Prep wrestling: Warriors win Wesco sub regional tournament; Meadowdale takes 2nd

Edmonds-Woodway High School entered the Wesco South 3A sub regional wrestling tournament Saturday morning with 28 wrestlers and finished the day with five champions and 22 regional qualifiers. The Warriors had 15 grapplers in the finals and amassed 428 team points to win the team title. Meadowdale was second with 207.5 points. Meadowdale and Lynnwood each had three champions.

Winning titles for the Warriors were Jinsung Lee (120), Salihou Fatty (132), Anthony Lindamood (152), Abdoulie Jatta (170) and Generous Yeh (220). Lee, Fatty, Lindamood and Yeh all faced E-W teammates in the finals. At 132, Fatty pinned all his opponents to get to the finals and then had a hard-fought match against teammate Cole Hadaller before winning the championship by a 10-6 decision.

Earning championships for Meadowdale were Aria Zarei (138), Jesus Hernandez-Baez (160) and Liam Ball (182). Ball pinned every opponent he faced to win his title for the Mavs. Wesco South coaches also voted Ball as Wrestler of the Year.

Meadowdale coach Brian Boardman was voted Coach of the Year. Boardman has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Winning titles for Lynnwood were Leul Wolde (126), Oscar Vasquez (145) and Frank Gougouehi (285).

The top four wrestlers in each weight advance to Regionals Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11 at Everett High School.

Team scores: Edmonds-Woodway 428, Meadowdale 207.5, Shorewood 182.5, Lynnwood 180.5, Shorecrest 136.

Championships (both to regionals)

106—Nick Lotz (SW) dec. Ousman Fatty (EW) 18-3 (TF 5:33). 113—Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama (SC) dec. Howie Hare (EW) 7-3. 120—Jinsung Lee (EW) won by injury default over Grayson LeCompte (EW). 126—Leul Wolde (L) pinned Ellis Carlson (EW) 5:51. 132—Salihou Fatty (EW) dec. Cole Hadaller (EW) 10-6. 138—Aria Zarei (M) pinned Tae Thongdee (SW) 1:22. 145—Oscar Vasquez (L) maj. dec. Simon Lee (EW) 18-6. 152—Anthony Lindamood (EW) dec. Jack Tillman (EW) 15-0 (TF 2:34). 160—Jesus Hernandez-Baez (M) dec. Esdras Valladares (SW) 2-1. 170—Abdoulie Jatta (EW) won by injury default over Ben Duong (M). 182—Liam Ball (M) pinned Josh Brown (EW) 1:16. 195—Troy Beach (SW) pinned Brandon Mitchell (EW) 5:20. 220—Generous Yeh (EW) pinned Robbie Simanton (EW) 4:42. 285—Franck Gougouehi (L) pinned David Rivera (SC) 1:14.

3rd/4th place (both to regionals)

106—Zayn Alrobae (L) maj. dec. Jinho Lee (M) 10-2. 113—Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (EW) pinned Kody Carpenter (SW) :47. 120—Dick Street (SW) maj. Curt Tanaka (SW) 17-5. 126—Thomas Christen-Erikson (EW) won by injury default over Cenen Helenihi (L). 132—Connor Block (SC) won by injury default over Evan Wu (L). 138—Dima Goodman (EW) pinned Thaddeus Gonzales :25. 145—Elias Lynch (M) dec. Cyrus Marshall (M) 4-2. 152—Antonio Samayoa (M) dec. Elias Thorne (SW) 7-6. 160—Christian Simpson (EW) maj. dec. Georgino Moraga (L) 18-4. 170—Cesar Ramos-Gunn (EW) pinned Albert Ventura (L) 4:01. 182—Philip Ball (SW) pinned Bryce Burns (EW) 1:51. 195—Gabriel Marshall (M) pinned Raymond Ricketts-Smith (SC) 4:28. 220—Simon Dalton (SC) pinned Tyler Paul (M) 4:49. 285—Alex Kruger (M) pinned Noah Berhan (EW) :14.

Wesco South awards (voted on by coaches)

High School Coach of the Year – Brian Boardman, Meadowdale

High School Asst Coach of the Year – Josh Knowles, Meadowdale

Middle School Coach of the Year – Riley Stannard, College Place

Media Person of the Year – Mike Cooper, My Edmonds News.

— By Mike Cooper