Proposed multi-use development aims to revitalize Westgate

Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling in his State of the City address Thursday cited projections that Edmonds will need additional housing by 2035, and referenced a new combined residential/office/retail development in the works for Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood.

A closer look at documents filed with the City of Edmonds reveals details of the new building, the first multi-use development to be proposed since the Westgate commercial area was rezoned by the Edmonds City Council in April 2015 to include taller buildings and mixed residential/commercial use.

Late last year, the architectural firm of Henbart LLC — an affiliate company of Bartell Drugs and owned by the Bartell family — submitted a package to the Edmonds Architectural Design Board outlining plans for the building, which Earling noted will include units renting at below market, creating a pool of affordable housing.

The project is described by the builder as including “approximately 59,100 square feet of multifamily residential (91 units), 2,800 square feet of retail space, approximately 25,800 square feet of structured parking (85 stalls), and reconfigured surface parking (39 stalls).” It would occupy a parcel on the southwest corner of the Westgate intersection at 10032 Edmonds Way, currently containing an empty retail pad and the remains of an old building foundation in the area of the current Bartell Drug.

According to Henbart’s Dave Barber, the land is owned by the Bartell family, who will also own the new building. Barber and his wife Jean Bartell Barber, vice chair and treasurer of Bartell Drugs, are 19-year Edmonds residents. There are no immediate plans to relocate the current Bartell store to the new building, Barber said.

“We really love the Edmonds the community, and are very pleased to be part of the effort to revitalize Westgate” he said.

In keeping with the goal of providing walkability and creating a vibrant public space, the proposal calls for large landscaped plaza area adjacent to the building, and de-emphasizing the mass of the building by tucking it back on the site to visibly merge with the steep slopes on the south edge of the property.

The proposal also calls for materials and landscaping that reflect the Northwest style, but also provide a unique identity as encouraged by the City of Edmonds design guidelines as contained in the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan. Other amenities include a green roof planted with evergreen/deciduous Sedum (stonecrops), and landscaping with a variety plant materials offering year-round seasonal interest.

Next steps include Architectural Design Board review and permitting. Depending on how quickly these progress, construction could begin “later this year,” according to Henbart LLC president Mark Craig.

Interested persons can follow the process at the City of Edmonds online permitting site here.

— By Larry Vogel