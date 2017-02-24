Registration now open for Edmonds’ Discovery Days spring break camp

The City of Edmonds invites kids ages 6-12 to join Edmonds’ Ranger-Naturalists during spring break for Discovery Days camp.

Games and crafts let kids explore how glaciers and volcanoes have shaped the landscape and paved the way for the forests and ecosystems, as well as the plants and animals that live here. Participants will walk to a local park each day to observe these dynamic systems.

The classes are taught by Discovery Programs staff. Learn more at Reczone.org or call 425-771-0230.

Camp runs Monday-Friday, April 3-7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $150 residents/$172 non-residents. Course number is 5317.