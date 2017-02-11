Reminder: Church to host ‘Speaking of Dying’ screening Feb. 12

Fear of dying is most often fear of the unknown. Because of this fear, far too many of us die in ways we would not wish to— often in ICUs, tethered to feeding tubes, in intolerable pain, or unconscious and unable to say a meaningful goodbye to our life and those we care about.

St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church, located at 15224 52nd Ave. W. near Meadowdale Beach Park, is screening the documentary, Speaking of Dying, on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m. The movie, directed by Edmonds resident and former Seattle Post-Intelligencer photojournalist Jennifer Jones, captures the importance of individuals and groups speaking openly about all aspects of the dying process.

The interviews and stories in this 30-minute documentary reveal the complexities of end-of-life choices in today’s medical environment while also demonstrating resources and attitudes that can empower us. You can read more about the documentary in our earlier story here.

Following the screening, the church will host a workshop series on the next four Sundays: Feb. 19 and 26, and March 5 and 11, to explore in depth how we can prepare to die well. The cost is $125 per person or $200 per couple. Scholarships are available.

For more information about the film, our follow-up workshops and other screening dates, visit speakingofdying.com.