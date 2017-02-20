Got a bib? 2017 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off this Saturday, Feb. 25

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off is this Saturday, Feb. 25 — National Clam Chowder Day.

The event, at the Edmonds Yacht Club from noon-4 p.m., will feature restaurants competing to win the title of “Best Clam Chowder in Edmonds.”

VIP tickets for the event, for an extra hour of tasting, are sold out.

Restaurants confirmed include Ivar’s, Salt & Iron, Bar Dojo, Scott’s Bar & Grill, Here & There, Red Twig Cafe, Salish Brewing, Pacific Northwest Catering, 190 Sunset and Swedish Hospital.

General entry tickets, from noon-4 p.m., are $10 for ages 10 and older and $5 for ages 5-9.

Learn more at www.edmondscookoff.com.