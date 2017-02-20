Got a bib? 2017 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off this Saturday, Feb. 25

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off is this Saturday, Feb. 25 — National Clam Chowder Day.
The event, at the Edmonds Yacht Club from noon-4 p.m., will feature restaurants competing to win the title of “Best Clam Chowder in Edmonds.”
VIP tickets for the event, for an extra hour of tasting, are sold out.
Restaurants confirmed include Ivar’s, Salt & Iron, Bar Dojo, Scott’s Bar & Grill, Here & There, Red Twig Cafe, Salish Brewing, Pacific Northwest Catering, 190 Sunset and Swedish Hospital.
General entry tickets, from noon-4 p.m., are $10 for ages 10 and older and $5 for ages 5-9.
Learn more at www.edmondscookoff.com.
Where can you buy tickets at yacht club?
Click the link at the bottom of the article to edmondscookoff.com for ticket purchases
Here’s the best link directly to the purchase point: http://edmondswa.chambermaster.com/events/details/edmonds-clam-chowder-cook-off-02-25-2017-4614
Me too. Wouldn’t work to buy tickets.
Try the other link in my previous comment. It works.
Restaurant News is excited. An invitation to return as a judge for the contest made me happy, but the icing on the cake or maybe the crackers in the chowder… Is that our local resident and renowned restaurant critic, Nancy Leeson is rumored to be on the judging panel too.
I tried the link, but none of the purchase links work for me. It kept taking me in a circle?
Still cannot get the ‘purchase links’ to work.
Hello all, the direct link to purchase tickets is http://edmondswa.chambermaster.com/events/register/4614.
Select the link on the right that says: Click here to continue your event registration.
I’m sorry, but going through all of this is not my idea of a great ‘marketing idea’. Filling out information and then having to go back and select a payment method (registering a debit/credit card) after you’ve filled out your address, phone # and email address is BS. I’ve bought Many tickets on line without going through this. Chamber needs to catch up with online technology. End of Rant.
Tickets can be purchased online (http://edmondswa.chambermaster.com/events/register/4614) through this Thursday night or you can get tickets at the door of the Edmonds Yacht Club at the event. Doors open at noon on Saturday, February 25th.
This event helps to fund the 4th of July fireworks and parades.
See you there.