    Got a bib? 2017 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off this Saturday, Feb. 25

    The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off is this Saturday, Feb. 25 — National Clam Chowder Day.

    The event, at the Edmonds Yacht Club from noon-4 p.m., will feature restaurants competing to win the title of “Best Clam Chowder in Edmonds.”

    VIP tickets for the event, for an extra hour of tasting, are sold out.

    Restaurants confirmed include Ivar’s, Salt & Iron, Bar Dojo, Scott’s Bar & Grill, Here & There, Red Twig Cafe, Salish Brewing,  Pacific Northwest Catering, 190 Sunset and Swedish Hospital.

    General entry tickets, from noon-4 p.m., are $10 for ages 10 and older and $5 for ages 5-9.

    Learn more at www.edmondscookoff.com.

    2. Restaurant News is excited. An invitation to return as a judge for the contest made me happy, but the icing on the cake or maybe the crackers in the chowder… Is that our local resident and renowned restaurant critic, Nancy Leeson is rumored to be on the judging panel too.

      • I’m sorry, but going through all of this is not my idea of a great ‘marketing idea’. Filling out information and then having to go back and select a payment method (registering a debit/credit card) after you’ve filled out your address, phone # and email address is BS. I’ve bought Many tickets on line without going through this. Chamber needs to catch up with online technology. End of Rant.

