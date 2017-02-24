Reminder: Verdant to host Healthier Communities conference Feb. 27

Verdant Health Commission is hosting the second annual Healthier Community conference Monday, Feb. 27 at the Lynnwood Convention Center, with keynote speakers Anthony Iton, MD, JD, MPH, an expert in health equity issues, and Kevin Breel, a writer, comedian, and mental health advocate.

At the conclusion of the Feb. 27 event, Verdant will present its community awards to programs and individuals supporting the community’s health in South Snohomish County. In addition, participants can choose 4 of 12 breakout sessions that will cover topics in three interest tracks: Healthier Body (physical health), Healthier Mind (behavioral health, including mental health and substance use), and Making Health Happen, a track for organizations and agencies to gain tools that will help them support our community. The focus will be on practical education and empowering individuals and organizations to make positive changes to live the healthiest lives possible.

All attendees will receive a healthy breakfast and lunch. To register or read more about the conference, visit www.verdanthealth.org.