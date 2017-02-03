Reminder: Wintergrass music festival preview at Edmonds Library Feb. 4

Wintergrass Music Festival Preview in Edmonds

Saturday, Feb.4

2-4:30 p.m.

Edmonds Plaza Room

650 Main Street, Edmonds (above the library)

Free

The Edmonds Arts Commission and the Edmonds Library’s new monthly free-admission music series, “Music at the Library,” continues Saturday, Feb. 4, with a performance by Old Growth Bluegrass, followed by a jam session and other activities lead by the musicians.

Wintergrass is an annual four-day, family-friendly, acoustic music festival held this year Feb. 23-26 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Bellevue. The festival attracts people from all around the world and features music and dance on four stages, with workshops, youth education programs and all-hours jamming. Wintergrass is primarily a Bluegrass music festival, but other styles of acoustic music can be heard, including Gypsy jazz, Celtic music, Old-Timey, Swedish polkas and many other types of acoustic string music. The festival is produced by Acoustic Sound, a non-profit organization committed to preserving and promoting traditional acoustic American music through presentation and education, with special attention given to the bluegrass music community.

The festival’s preview performance in Edmonds features the band Old Growth Bluegrass, featuring Dale Adkins on guitar, banjo, and vocals; Paul Elliott on fiddle; Don Share also on guitar and vocals; and Joe Wilmhoff on bass and vocals. Following the 45-minute performance, members of Old Growth will host a “jam” with other musician friends. Audience members who play an acoustic instrument are welcome to join in after the concert. Those who do not play an instrument are encouraged to explore the Wintergrass Instrument “Petting Zoo”; a chance to experience holding and playing a Bluegrass musical instrument, such as a mandolin, fiddle, banjo, and guitar. In addition, audience members with a Sno-Isle library card may enter to win a day pass to the Wintergrass festival. For more information about the festival, go to www.wintergrass.com and for information about Old Growth Bluegrass, go to www.oldgrowthbluegrass.com.

Music at the Library continues March 16, 6:30 p.m. with KUOW on-air host Amanda Wilde (The Swing Years, and Beyond) and April 26 with steel drum musician Ian Dobson.

For more information about Music at the Library, contact Richard Suico, Edmonds Library Managing Librarian, 425-771-1933, rsuico@sno-isle.org. For more information about the Edmonds Arts Commission, visit www.edmondsartscommission.org.