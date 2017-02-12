Safe firearms storage, lost and stolen guns to be addressed during Tuesday Edmonds City Council meeting

Edmonds City Councilmember Mike Nelson is introducing two gun-safety measures for consideration during the Tuesday, Feb. 14 city council meeting.

First, Nelson is sponsoring a resolution that urges the Washington State Legislature to pass House Bill 1122, titled “Protecting public safety through responsible storage of firearms.” The bill is co-sponsored by 21st District Reps. Strom Peterson and Lillian Ortiz-Self and 32nd District Reps. Cindy Ryu and Ruth Kagi, all of whom represent parts of Edmonds. The bill’s goal, according the council agenda, is to help prevent unintentional firearm deaths among children and to reduce suicide among children and teenagers.

Second, Nelson has proposed an ordinance requiring the reporting of lost or stolen firearms to local law enforcement. The measure “will promote public safety by enabling law enforcement to better track illegal guns and firearms used in the commission of crimes, help return lost guns to their rightful owners, and protect gun owners from being wrongly implicated in crimes committed with lost or stolen guns,” the agenda said.

Also on Tuesday’s council agenda:

– An update on Alliance for Housing Affordability, which was created in 2013 through an interlocal agreement with Edmonds, 12 other cities, Snohomish County and the Housing Authority of Snohomish County to increase the supply of affordable housing through interjurisdictional collaboration.

– A presentation of revisions to the City of Edmonds Commute Trip Reduction Plan and a proposed ordinance aimed at addressing automobile-related pollution and traffic congestion.

– A report on bids received for a project to replace a degraded section of sewer pipe located under Highway 99 near the 220th Street Southwest Starbucks.

– Two police department proposals: One to declare certain property items as surplus, and the other that would adopt into Edmonds City Code a state law (RCW 9A.44.132) regarding failure to register as a sex offender or kidnapping offender. Currently, charges related to this offense must be referred to South District Court instead of Edmonds Municipal Court.

The council is scheduled to meet prior to the business meeting — starting at 6:45 p.m. — to interview Laura Braithwaite Otto, candidate for the Edmonds Sister City Commission. The regular 7 p.m. meeting will be in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.