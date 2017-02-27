Salt & Iron, Here and There Grill win Clam Chowder Cook-Off’s People’s Choice awards

1 of 2

We reported Saturday on judges’ opinions of the best chowder during the second annual Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off at the Edmonds Yacht Club. On Monday, event sponsor the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announced the People’s Choice awards, as decided by those attending the event. And the winners are:

Best Traditional Clam Chowder – Salt & Iron

Best Cutting Edge Clam Chowder – Here and There Grill

Salt & Iron was also the Best Traditional Clam Chowder choice of judges, although the chamber’s Monday announcement noted that the vote was initially a tie between Salt & Iron and Swedish Edmonds. That tie was broken in another blind tasting with a set of alternate judges, the chamber said.

The five-member judges’ panel chose 190 Sunset the winner of Best Cutting Edge Clam Chowder.

According to the chamber, 800 people attended the second annual Clam Chowder Cook-Off. Proceeds from the event will help the Edmonds Chamber produce the An Edmonds Kind of 4th parade and fireworks celebration.

And for those planning ahead, the third Annual Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off is set for Feb. 24, 2018.