Sandy Brown appointed lead pastor at Edmonds United Methodist Church

The Rev. Dr. Sanford “Sandy” Brown has been appointed permanent lead pastor at Edmonds United Methodist Church.

Brown, who has been serving Edmonds UMC as interim lead pastor for the past seven months, most recently served the historic First United Methodist Church of Seattle. He is a graduate of the University of Washington (BA, 1978) and of Garrett-Evangelical

Theological Seminary (M.Div 1982). He holds a doctorate in Gender, Sexuality and Spirituality from Princeton Theological Seminary (D.Min 1997).

Born in Lancaster, Calif., Brown moved with his family to Seattle in 1965. He was Executive Director of the Church Council of Greater Seattle from 2003-2008. In addition to his work at First UMC of Seattle, Brown has served United Methodist churches in Fall City, Kirkland and Wenatchee.

According to a church announcement, in 2008, Brown took his first walk on the Camino de Santiago de Compostela in Spain and since then has walked over 2,100 miles on pilgrim trails in Spain and Italy. In 2015, Cicerone Press published his guidebook, “The Way of St Francis: From Florence to Assisi and Rome,” with a second edition coming later this year. He is a Rick Steves travel speaker, advises pilgrim walkers and has led walking pilgrimages in Italy. He blogs his walking adventures at www.caminoist.org.

Brown is also a social justice activist. He worked on labor and immigration issues and fought against corruption among local politicians in Wenatchee, the church announcement noted. As the Executive Director of the Church Council of Greater Seattle, he led initiatives on homelessness and Middle East peace. He was instrumental in the passage of I-594 (universal background checks on gun purchases) and was founding president of the Center of Gun Responsibility.