Sargento cheese recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

Wisconsin-based Sargento Foods Inc. has recalled cheese supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes that originated from the supplier’s facility. There have been no confirmed illnesses. The company said it has also terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied Sargento with the affected Longhorn Colby cheese.

The company initially recalled some of its cheese products on Feb. 10 but has expanded the list to add several more items.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeriosis is a serious infection that’s usually caused by eating contaminated food and can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women and older people. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches and sometimes diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems.

Here is the complete list of products under the recall:

Sargento Sliced Colby , 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F

, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F



Sargento Sliced Muenster , 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F

, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F



Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack , 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B

, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B



Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack , 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B

, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B



Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack , 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17



Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria , 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17



Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17



Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby , 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, Sell By dates 02FEB17F, 01MAR17B and 16MAR17F

, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, Sell By dates 02FEB17F, 01MAR17B and 16MAR17F



Sargento Chefs Blend Taco Blend Shredded Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040002, Sell By dates H11MAY17 and H01JUN17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002, Sell By dates H11MAY17 and H01JUN17



Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack , 12oz., UPC 4610000108, Sell By dates 02MAY17B, 03MAY17B, 11JUN17B

, 12oz., UPC 4610000108, Sell By dates 02MAY17B, 03MAY17B, 11JUN17B



Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack , 12oz., UPC 4610000109, Sell By date 01MAY17B

, 12oz., UPC 4610000109, Sell By date 01MAY17B



Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Colby-Jack Shredded Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040014, Sell By date H06MAY17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014, Sell By date H06MAY17



Sargento Chef Blends Nacho & Taco Shredded Cheese , 8oz., UPC 4610040041, Sell By dates H04MAY17, S15MAY17 and H01JUN17

, 8oz., UPC 4610040041, Sell By dates H04MAY17, S15MAY17 and H01JUN17



Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076, Sell By dates H07MAY17, H08MAY17 and H09MAY17

Consumers can also check if they have recalled product by visiting info.sargento.com or call Sargento Consumer Affairs at 1-800-243-3737 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Central Time), or submit questions to the “Contact Us” page at sargento.com.