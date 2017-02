The Rotary Club of Edmonds Noon Club this week honored Mathew Johnson as Student of the Month for February. A Meadowdale High School junior, Johnson is an athlete in football, basketball and track as well as a musician, playing drums, guitar and bass (and he dabbles with violin and cello). His teachers remark that he a natural leader and a joy to have in the classroom. For more information on the Rotary Club of Edmonds go to www.Edmondsnoonrotary.com.