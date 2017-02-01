Reminder: Shoreline CC program Feb. 2 to explore Germany’s perspective on U.S.

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, will present a free program, “Germany’s perspective on the United States,” from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 2. The speaker will be Dr. Frank Wendler, Visiting Professor, Department of Political Science and the Jackson School of International Studies, University of Washington

The recent U.S. presidential election has prompted a strong sense of anxiety and bewilderment in many European countries, and especially in Germany where opposition to right-wing populism remains strong. While the U.S. continues to be considered as a key political partner and ally, new questions and challenges arise for the future transatlantic relationship with the incoming president.

The meeting will be at Shoreline Community College, Room 9208. The event is free, but registration is requested here.