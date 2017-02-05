Shoreline CC program Feb. 9 to discuss Taiwan-U.S. relations

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, will present a free program, “Taiwan-U.S. Relations,” from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Feb. 9. The speaker will be Vincent C.H. Yao, Director-General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Seattle.

In 1979, when the U.S. and the People’s Republic of China established formal diplomatic relations and opened embassies in each other’s capitol, U.S. relations with the Republic of China, or Taiwan, changed. Taiwan’s embassy in Washington, D.C. became a “Representative Office,” and its consulates throughout the U.S., including the one here in Seattle, became “Economic and Cultural Offices.” Nonetheless, according to the U.S. Department of State’s current Taiwan Fact Sheet, “The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.”

Director General Yao will discuss Taiwan’s relationship with the U.S. and the role of his office in advancing understanding and commercial relations in the Pacific Northwest.

The meeting will be at Shoreline Community College, Room 9208. The event is free, but registration is requested here.