Sister City art collection at Frances Anderson Center now through March 14

The City of Edmonds and their International Sister City of Hekinan, Japan, created a partnership in 1988 to promote international communication and understanding through exchanges of people, ideas, and culture. The exchange of artwork has been a key part of the relationship, and selections from the Hekinan Art Collection are featured in this exhibit presented by the Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) and the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) Gallery Feb. 2 through March 14 in the Frances Anderson Center.

In 1990, the City of Edmonds received artwork from Hekinan to commemorate Edmonds’ centennial. The 19- piece collection became part of the EAC Public Art Collection. The original Hekinan Art Collection included four, three-dimensional artworks and 15 paintings, calligraphy, collage, prints and photographs. A collection of artwork from Edmonds was then sent to Hekinan as part of the exchange. The Hekinan Art Collection now includes over 40 pieces of artwork. The EAFF assists the EAC with the storage and periodic exhibit of this collection.

The selections from the collection, currently on display in the Frances Anderson Center in the EAC Display Case and the EAFF Gallery, include the newest gift, an abstract lithograph by Tatsuro Tsubamoto presented to the City for its 125th birthday. Calligraphy shown in the exhibit includes a work by Kaido Nakane entitled “Kame” or Tortoise. In Japan the tortoise and the crane are symbols of long life. The sculpture” Rikyu,” by Ryoji Kajikawa, is a statue of the founder of a tea ceremony in Japan and represents the solemn atmosphere in Japanese tea ceremony, while a ceramic pot “Tsubo” by Kenji Sugihara, celebrates with the color red, which in Japan symbolizes happiness.

The selections from the Hekinan Collection Exhibit will be on display now through March 14th in the EAFF Gallery and the EAC Display Case in the Frances Anderson Center at 700 Main St. For more information, contact the Edmonds Arts Office, 425-771-0228. For more information on the City of Edmonds Sister City Commission and ways to be involved see http://www.edmondswa.gov/sister-city-commission.html.