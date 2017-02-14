Snohomish County League of Women Voters to present democracy award at Feb. 18 luncheon

At its annual birthday luncheon this Saturday, Feb. 18 at Everett Community College, the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County will present its 2017 Democracy in Action award to Arlington Mayor Barbara Tolbert.

Elected to office in 2011, Tolbert is serving her second term. Under her leadership, the City of Arlington has developed policies and procedures that provide clear guidelines for daily operations in all departments and for planning and forecasting for future growth. The league also noted that throughout the Oso landslide aftermath, Tolbert provided guidance and support to the staff and citizens responding to the needs of victims and families.

The buffet luncheon will be at Everett CC’s Jackson Center Wilderness Room, 1010 Tower Road, Everett starting at 11:30 a.m. Entertainment will feature Debbie Dimitrie enacting the life of Nellie Bly. To reserve a seat, send a $25 check to Judy Chapman, 200 James St. #205, Edmonds, WA 98020.