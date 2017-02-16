Sound Transit Edmonds-to-Seattle bus service for Friday

With a mudslide shutting down service on the Sounder train’s Everett-Seattle north line Wednesday, Feb. 15, Sound Transit has announced special bus service for Friday morning Feb. 17. If there are no additional blocking mudslides, Sounder service will resume Monday, Feb. 20.

Edmonds to Seattle service: Special buses will depart Edmonds Station in the Amtrak parking lot at 6:11 a.m., 6:41 a.m., 7:11 a.m., and 7:41 a.m. Riders may also board regularly scheduled Community Transit route 416 at Bay 2 departing at 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:34 a.m., 6:55 a.m. and 7:42 a.m.

Commuters are advised to monitor www.SoundTransit.org/schedules/alerts for updates to Sounder north line service prior to their commute.

Everett – Mukilteo:

Take Everett Transit route 18 at Bay D2

Everett – Edmonds:

ST Express 532 to Ash Way P&R

Transfer to Community Transit 116

Mukilteo – Edmonds:

Take Community Transit route 113 at Hwy 525 & Front St. to Lynnwood Transit Center

Transfer to Community Transit route 116 at Bay C2

*South line Sounder service between Seattle and Lakewood is not impacted and will operate as scheduled.