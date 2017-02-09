Sounder commuter train suspended due to mudslide; Friday bus service scheduled

Everett-Seattle Sounder commuter train service has been suspended due to a mudslide that occurred Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. Here’s the special Edmonds-Seattle bus service for Friday morning’s commute:

Buses will depart Edmonds Station in the Amtrak parking lot at 6:41 a.m., 6:11 a.m. and 7:41 a.m. Riders may also board regularly scheduled Community Transit route 416 at Bay 2 departing at 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:34 a.m., 6:55 a.m., and 7:42 a.m.

Evening bus service for Friday, Feb. 10 will be provided in the early afternoon. If there are no additional mudslide events, Everett-to-Seattle commuter train service is projected to resume Monday morning, Feb. 13.

Monitor www.SoundTransit.org/schedules/alerts for updates prior to your commute.