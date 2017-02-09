Sponsor spotlight: King’s Schools offering kindergarten Spanish Immersion program

King’s Schools is preparing students to meet the challenges of a global society by offering a Spanish Immersion program beginning in Kindergarten. King’s launched the program last year.

The program gives elementary students an opportunity to complete the curriculum in a nontraditional way – by immersing them in the Spanish language and culture from kindergarten through sixth grade. Students become proficient in both Spanish and English, while learning the same curriculum content as their peers in the traditional English classrooms.

Immersion programs have existed in the United States for over 40 years, although the most dramatic growth in the number of programs has occurred over the past 15 years. Research indicates that by the end of 5th grade, students generally score noticeably higher in math and literacy on standardized tests than students in traditional programs.

Studies indicate that learning a second language at an early age has many benefits:

There is a positive effect in cognitive development and intellectual growth.

It fosters cross-cultural understanding and encourages engagement in global conversations.

Students achieve proficiency and depth in the Spanish language.

Research indicates students acquire a native-like pronunciation when learning a language at an early age.

Spanish Immersion produces successful learners who perform well on standardized tests.

Students have increased career opportunities where communication skills in Spanish is an asset.

To learn more about this program, contact King’s Schools at 206-289-7783.